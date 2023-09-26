Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Price Performance
Shares of ENSV opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 321.89% and a negative net margin of 37.47%.
Enservco Company Profile
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
