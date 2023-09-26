Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Price Performance

Shares of ENSV opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 321.89% and a negative net margin of 37.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enservco Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENSV. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Enservco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Enservco by 220.6% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48,976 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Enservco during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Enservco during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Enservco during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.