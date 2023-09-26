Procore Technologies’ (PCOR) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.14.

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $64.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Procore Technologies has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $76.86.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.69 million. On average, analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $330,345.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,484,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,603,016.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $330,345.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,484,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,603,016.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $213,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,809.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 316,352 shares of company stock valued at $21,006,078. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 311.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,280,000 after buying an additional 369,427 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 33.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 41.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at $2,460,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

