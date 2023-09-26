XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $25.40 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on XPEV. Macquarie raised XPeng from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BOCOM International cut XPeng from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price target on XPeng from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on XPeng from $6.28 to $15.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised XPeng from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.30 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPeng presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.18.

Get XPeng alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on XPEV

XPeng Stock Performance

XPEV stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 3.31. XPeng has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.85.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.16). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 27.32% and a negative net margin of 46.94%. The company had revenue of $698.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPeng will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPeng

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Natixis grew its position in XPeng by 355.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in XPeng by 22.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in XPeng by 264.6% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in XPeng by 24.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XPeng

(Get Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.