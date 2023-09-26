Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $44.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on WFC. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.75 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.02.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

