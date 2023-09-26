Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

PSO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,190 ($14.53) to GBX 1,210 ($14.78) in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.21) to GBX 1,030 ($12.58) in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 880 ($10.75) to GBX 900 ($10.99) in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,060.00.

Get Pearson alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pearson

Pearson Stock Up 0.1 %

Pearson Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41. Pearson has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Institutional Trading of Pearson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pearson by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,884,000 after purchasing an additional 352,469 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pearson by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,413,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40,792 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Pearson by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,679,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 172,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pearson by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,542,000 after purchasing an additional 397,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,101,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 84,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

(Get Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.