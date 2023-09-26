Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, 51job reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Rayonier in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.50.

RYN stock opened at $28.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.01. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 1.00. Rayonier has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $37.79.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.18 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,137,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,161,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,927,000 after buying an additional 1,342,060 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,914,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,606,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,642,000 after buying an additional 701,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,390,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,752,000 after buying an additional 522,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

