Wells Fargo & Company Raises Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $130.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.74.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $116.23 on Friday. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.82 and a 200-day moving average of $108.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.