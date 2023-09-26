Citigroup Lowers U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $37.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.90.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

