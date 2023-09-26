Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Price Target Cut to C$26.00

Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Vecima Networks Price Performance

VNWTF opened at $12.72 on Friday. Vecima Networks has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.36.

Get Vecima Networks alerts:

About Vecima Networks

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.