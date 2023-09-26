Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Price Target Cut to C$26.00

Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Vecima Networks Price Performance
VNWTF opened at $12.72 on Friday. Vecima Networks has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.36.
About Vecima Networks
