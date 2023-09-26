Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2023

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRFree Report) (TSE:QSR) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $88.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE QSR opened at $67.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $78.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.51 and its 200 day moving average is $71.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 66.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,292,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $581,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 13.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 47,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.