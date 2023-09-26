Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $88.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.19.

NYSE QSR opened at $67.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $78.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.51 and its 200 day moving average is $71.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 66.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,292,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $581,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 13.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 47,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

