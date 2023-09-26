Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.42.

Get Terex alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TEX

Terex Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:TEX opened at $57.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.84. Terex has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $65.64.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Terex had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Terex will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 10.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $597,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,119,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Terex by 87.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

(Get Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.