Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Now Covered by HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $237.90.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $212.51 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.22. The firm has a market cap of $122.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $676,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.