Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $24.00.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. William Blair lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.77.

TVTX opened at $8.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.42. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136.00% and a negative return on equity of 273.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $26,698.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,854.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $65,533.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,572.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $26,698.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,173 shares in the company, valued at $899,854.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,727 shares of company stock valued at $98,954 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,222,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,719,000 after purchasing an additional 165,955 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 100,465 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,687,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 49,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

