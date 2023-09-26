Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $125.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ICE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.42.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $109.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $118.79. The firm has a market cap of $61.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $120,623.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,218.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $56,325.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $120,623.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,218.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,246 shares of company stock worth $11,223,595 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after buying an additional 49,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $1,679,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

