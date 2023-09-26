Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Nextracker from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nextracker from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Nextracker from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nextracker from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.78.

Nextracker Price Performance

NXT opened at $41.07 on Friday. Nextracker has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $46.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.72.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $479.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.69 million. Nextracker’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nextracker will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nextracker news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,518,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $88,926,045.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,760,752 shares in the company, valued at $450,582,153.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextracker

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,466,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,793,000 after purchasing an additional 199,412 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nextracker by 58.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,543,000 after acquiring an additional 677,921 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nextracker by 51.5% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,535,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,127,000 after acquiring an additional 522,083 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Nextracker by 7.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,266,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,406,000 after acquiring an additional 86,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nextracker by 116.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,199,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,751,000 after acquiring an additional 646,265 shares in the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Stories

