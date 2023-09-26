Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.15.

KMB opened at $123.48 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 97.32%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the first quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

