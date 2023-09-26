Barclays Increases Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $138.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Camden Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.63.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $97.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.98. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $97.00 and a 52 week high of $127.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,485,575,000 after purchasing an additional 412,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,961,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,044,341,000 after purchasing an additional 157,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,890,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,147,000 after purchasing an additional 45,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 99,189.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,795,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,555,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,107,000 after purchasing an additional 851,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

