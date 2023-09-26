Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $4.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CDE. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. 58.com reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Coeur Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.81.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $859.94 million, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $177.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 99,607.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,843,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,033,000 after purchasing an additional 170,671,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 21.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,638,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798,848 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,040,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 56.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035,506 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,870,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,476,000 after purchasing an additional 958,963 shares during the period. 61.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

