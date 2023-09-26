Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Rating Lowered by Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Loop Capital currently has $157.00 price objective on the software company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $135.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Splunk from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.21.

Get Splunk alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SPLK

Splunk Price Performance

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $144.80 on Friday. Splunk has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $145.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of -438.79, a P/E/G ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Splunk

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,550,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,550,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $1,002,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,025.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,846 shares of company stock worth $4,122,138 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splunk

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the first quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Splunk by 34.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Splunk during the first quarter valued at about $357,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Splunk by 8.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,447,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Splunk during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

(Get Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.