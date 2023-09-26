Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Now Covered by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Clorox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Clorox from $176.00 to $152.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Clorox from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.64.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $132.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.35. Clorox has a 52-week low of $124.58 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 111.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Clorox will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 403.36%.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,141,000 after acquiring an additional 466,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,149,000 after acquiring an additional 93,018 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Clorox by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,583,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,878,000 after acquiring an additional 124,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Clorox by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

