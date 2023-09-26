Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Now Covered by HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.95.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $69.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.20 and its 200-day moving average is $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

