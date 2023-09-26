Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Volkswagen from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Volkswagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group lowered Volkswagen from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Volkswagen from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.67.

OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $13.73 on Friday. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.98.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

