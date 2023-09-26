GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a sector perform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.42.

Shares of GDDY opened at $72.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.95. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 83.74%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $25,160.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,519.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $545,542.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $25,160.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,519.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,419 shares of company stock worth $3,290,478 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

