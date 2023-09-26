Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $157.00 target price on the software company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $132.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Splunk from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Splunk from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.21.

Splunk Price Performance

Splunk stock opened at $144.80 on Friday. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $145.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.23. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -438.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Splunk will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $520,533.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,803,804.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $520,533.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,803,804.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $158,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,614.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,846 shares of company stock worth $4,122,138 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 34.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at $357,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,447,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

