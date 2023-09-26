Target (NYSE:TGT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $140.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet cut Target from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Target from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $112.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Target has a 1 year low of $110.53 and a 1 year high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 21.9% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Target by 81.6% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,032 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 10.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at about $676,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at about $903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

