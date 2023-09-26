Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SGRY. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.09.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SGRY

Surgery Partners Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -54.46 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.06 and a 200 day moving average of $36.74. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.22. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $667.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.94 million. Research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Surgery Partners

In other Surgery Partners news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 1,892 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $85,329.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,898 shares in the company, valued at $19,162,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 1,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $85,329.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,898 shares in the company, valued at $19,162,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Harrison R. Bane sold 3,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $137,983.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,589.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,929 shares of company stock worth $230,425 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Surgery Partners by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Surgery Partners by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Surgery Partners by 284.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

About Surgery Partners

(Get Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.