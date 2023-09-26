Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Price Performance
Shares of LOAN stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.94. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.62.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is 95.75%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Manhattan Bridge Capital
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Manhattan Bridge Capital
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 2 Must-Have Silicon Companies That Don’t Make Microchips
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Small Caps That Have Priced In A Hard Landing For Big Upside
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- This May Have Ended Alibaba’s Winter, But Is It Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.