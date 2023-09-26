Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Price Performance

Shares of LOAN stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.94. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is 95.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the first quarter worth $26,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 14.0% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 26,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 98.4% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

