Shengfeng Development Limited’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:SFWL)

Shengfeng Development’s (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, September 27th. Shengfeng Development had issued 2,400,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 31st. The total size of the offering was $9,600,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shengfeng Development Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of Shengfeng Development stock opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. Shengfeng Development has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40.

Get Shengfeng Development alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shengfeng Development

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shengfeng Development stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Shengfeng Development at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Shengfeng Development

Shengfeng Development Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides contract logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers business-to-business freight transportation services, such as full truckload and less than truckload; cloud storage services, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, delivery process management, in-warehouse processing, and inventory optimization management services; and value-added services comprising collection on delivery, delivery upstairs, packaging, pay-at-arrival, return proof of delivery, and shipment protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shengfeng Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shengfeng Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.