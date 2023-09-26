StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Price Performance
Mastech Digital stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04. Mastech Digital has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $15.96.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 8.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mastech Digital Company Profile
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
