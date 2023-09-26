StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Price Performance

Mastech Digital stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04. Mastech Digital has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $15.96.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 8.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 164.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Mastech Digital in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 77.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastech Digital in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.