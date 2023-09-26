Advantest Stock to Split on Thursday, September 28th (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Free Report)’s stock is set to split on Thursday, September 28th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 28th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, September 28th.
Advantest Price Performance
ATEYY opened at $110.07 on Tuesday. Advantest has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $159.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.30.
About Advantest
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Advantest
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- 2 Must-Have Silicon Companies That Don’t Make Microchips
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Small Caps That Have Priced In A Hard Landing For Big Upside
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- This May Have Ended Alibaba’s Winter, But Is It Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.