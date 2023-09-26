Advantest Stock to Split on Thursday, September 28th (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Free Report)’s stock is set to split on Thursday, September 28th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 28th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, September 28th.

ATEYY opened at $110.07 on Tuesday. Advantest has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $159.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics systems in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Service and other departments.

