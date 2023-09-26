Himalaya Shipping Ltd.’s (NYSE:HSHP) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

Himalaya Shipping’s (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, September 27th. Himalaya Shipping had issued 7,720,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 31st. The total size of the offering was $44,776,000 based on an initial share price of $5.80. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Himalaya Shipping stock opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.35. Himalaya Shipping has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $6.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSHP. Kim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping in the first quarter valued at $12,325,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Himalaya Shipping in the first quarter worth about $8,512,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Himalaya Shipping in the second quarter worth about $5,822,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Himalaya Shipping in the second quarter worth about $1,455,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Himalaya Shipping in the second quarter worth about $1,448,000. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. focuses on the provision of dry bulk shipping services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

