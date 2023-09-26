Chanson International Holding’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on September 26th (NASDAQ:CHSN)

Chanson International’s (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, September 26th. Chanson International had issued 3,390,000 shares in its IPO on March 30th. The total size of the offering was $13,560,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of Chanson International’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Chanson International Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Chanson International stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.19. Chanson International has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $4.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chanson International stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Chanson International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Chanson International Company Profile

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products.

