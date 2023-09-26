TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Down 4.0 %

TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $7.53.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. TherapeuticsMD had a return on equity of 232.35% and a net margin of 61.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 8.6% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 455,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 35,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,995 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 3.9% during the second quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 369,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 22.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

