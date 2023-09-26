Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASC opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $548.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.40. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $19.41.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.89 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 39.47%. Research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,739,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 26,216 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 48.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter worth about $68,000. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.