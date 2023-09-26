StockNews.com Downgrades Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ETD

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $745.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.25. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $36.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average of $28.80.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $187.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.85 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth $349,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth about $3,517,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth about $1,106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth about $11,645,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth about $655,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.