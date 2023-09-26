StockNews.com Downgrades Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Xcel Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Xcel Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.43.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $59.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $55.11 and a 52-week high of $72.99.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 114.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

