Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

ZTS has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $222.44.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $177.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.65. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $194.99. The firm has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $165,752.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,401,685.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $165,752.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,401,685.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,799 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $16,589,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 21.2% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 617,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,772,000 after purchasing an additional 27,229 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Zoetis by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 25.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

