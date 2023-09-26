Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ark Restaurants from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Ark Restaurants Stock Up 0.5 %

Ark Restaurants stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.07. Ark Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.63.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $51.05 million for the quarter.

Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ark Restaurants by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 6.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ark Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

