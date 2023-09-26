StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ DGLY opened at $2.12 on Friday. Digital Ally has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 75.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Digital Ally Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Free Report ) by 449.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

