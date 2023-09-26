StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Fluent Stock Performance

FLNT opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $37.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69. Fluent has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.81.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.72 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fluent will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fluent

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluent

In other news, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,834,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,664,042.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fluent by 31.4% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 104,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fluent during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fluent by 383.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 130,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fluent by 64.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 37,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Featured Articles

