Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alector from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Alector from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.80.

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $6.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $585.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68. Alector has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $10.07.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $56.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 140.18% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alector will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,853,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,122,902. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,853,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,122,902. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $29,307.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,645,448 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,875.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 512,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,340 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Alector during the second quarter worth $432,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alector by 7.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alector by 7,605.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 41,830 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alector by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 430,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Alector by 8.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 194,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,907 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

