ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

EXLS has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of ExlService to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ExlService from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ExlService in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on ExlService from $35.00 to $32.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.63.

ExlService stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. ExlService has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $38.24.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. ExlService had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. Research analysts expect that ExlService will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 25,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $733,838.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,857.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,568,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,250,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new position in ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,579,000. 18.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

