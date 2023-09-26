NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

NICE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. William Blair began coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $238.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NICE from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $260.00.

Get NICE alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NICE

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NICE opened at $171.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.74. NICE has a 12 month low of $164.65 and a 12 month high of $231.54.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $581.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. NICE had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NICE will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in NICE by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in NICE by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in NICE by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.