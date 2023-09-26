Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATZAF. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Securities downgraded Aritzia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Aritzia in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of Aritzia stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.65. Aritzia has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $41.10.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

