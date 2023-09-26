Mobico Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Price Target Cut to GBX 140

Mobico Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Free Report) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 220 ($2.69) to GBX 140 ($1.71) in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mobico Group from GBX 180 ($2.20) to GBX 145 ($1.77) in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Get Mobico Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NXPGF

Mobico Group Price Performance

Mobico Group Company Profile

NXPGF opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34. Mobico Group has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $1.93.

(Get Free Report)

Mobico Group Plc engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, Canada, France, and Portugal. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases vehicles. The company also provides student transportation, urban bus, regional/long haul coach, rail, and charter and other services; transit and scheduled coach services; and private hire and commuter coach travel services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mobico Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobico Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.