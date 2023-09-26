Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Outokumpu Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS OUTKY opened at $2.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76. Outokumpu Oyj has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $3.00.
Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile
