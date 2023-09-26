Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Outokumpu Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OUTKY opened at $2.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76. Outokumpu Oyj has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $3.00.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; long products, which includes wire rods, wires, bars, rebars, billets, blooms, slabs, and ingots; and forged and rolled billets.

