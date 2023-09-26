Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on QBR.B. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.
Quebecor Trading Down 0.3 %
Quebecor Company Profile
Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.
