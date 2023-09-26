Citigroup Upgrades MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MTUAY. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $251.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $85.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.39. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $134.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.04 and a 200 day moving average of $119.67.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

