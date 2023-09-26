Royal Bank of Canada Increases Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target to C$14.00

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OBE has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.25 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Obsidian Energy Price Performance

Shares of OBE opened at C$11.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36. Obsidian Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.05 and a 1 year high of C$13.94. The stock has a market cap of C$906.01 million, a P/E ratio of 1.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.75.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$166.00 million for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 107.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Obsidian Energy will post 1.9348592 earnings per share for the current year.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

