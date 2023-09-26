HSBC Downgrades Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) to Reduce

HSBC cut shares of Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Henderson Land Development Price Performance

Shares of HLDCY opened at $2.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Henderson Land Development has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $3.93.

Get Henderson Land Development alerts:

Henderson Land Development Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.0511 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

Henderson Land Development Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Hotel Room Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Land Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Land Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.